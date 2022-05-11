Punjab to Hold English Language Proficiency Test of Primary School Teachers

The School Education Department (SED) Punjab has decided to conduct an English language proficiency test of all primary school English teachers.

According to details, Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development, the Punjab government’s apex institution for in-service and pre-service training of public school teachers, and the British Council Pakistan will hold the test in all districts.

The test will be conducted in Lahore, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad, and Rawalpindi on 12 and 19 June. SED Punjab will provide Rs. 1,000 to each teacher as a travel allowance as well.

British Council Pakistan has also asked SED Punjab to ensure maximum participation of teachers in the language proficiency test.

Earlier this year in March, SED Punjab fired 2,500 elementary school teachers (BS-14) and senior elementary school teachers (BS-15) for not furnishing their B.Ed degrees.

These teachers were hired on contract in 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2017. They were asked to complete and submit their B.Ed degrees by December 2020. The deadline was extended by a year to December 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.