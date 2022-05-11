The Federal Board of Revenue has imposed ban on leaves of officers and officials up to June 30٫ 2022 to make maximum possible tax collection during the last quarter (April-June) of the current fiscal year.

The Federal Board of Revenue was assigned Rs. 6.1 trillion tax collection for the current fiscal year. The FBR issued a circular in this regard on Wednesday with the approval of the FBR Chairman.

It has been observed that some field formations are still forwarding leave requests of officers and officials which is prejudicial to the achievement of the target assigned to FBR during the current fiscal year٫ the circular said.

Foregoing in view, it is decided that competent authorities shall not grant leaves to FBR officers/officials till June 30, 2022, except for performing Hajj٫ extreme hardship cases and study leaves for officers and officials who are already selected and have obtained NOCs.

Leaves forwarded to competent authorities at FBR (HQs) shall only be considered and granted in the above-mentioned cases till June 30, 2022, on case to case basis.

The FBR instructed all field formations to strictly adhere to the above instructions and play their part in the optimization of revenue collection and achievement of revenue targets.