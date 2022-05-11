Sony Xperia 1 IV Launched with the World’s Best Smartphone Camera

Sony’s product launch event kicked off over an hour ago where the Japanese phone maker unveiled its latest flagship phone, the Xperia 1 IV, along with the mid-range Xperia 10 IV.

The Xperia 1 IV improves on photography, videos, movies, music, and gaming, and it also shares some features with the Xperia Pro and Pro-I.

Let’s see what it’s all about.

Design and Display

Starting off with the display, it is a 6.5-inch 4K AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color, HDR10+, and 50% higher brightness than the last generation. This makes it one of the rare flagship phones with a 4K screen while most others are limited to 2K. There is Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front and back, IP68 water resistance, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

It even has a 3.5mm headphone jack unlike most other flagship phones these days.

Internals and Storage

The internals are graced by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with only a single RAM option at 12GB. Storage capacity is 256GB and there is no mention of a 512GB model this time around. There is still an SD card slot for storage expansion, which is a rarity among flagship phones.

The phone boots pure Android 12 out of the box.

Cameras

Sony is sticking with 12MP resolution for all three cameras once again. The main camera is based on a 1/1.7” sensor with OIS and a 24mm lens. The ultrawide sensor is a 1/2.5” unit with autofocus. The 1/3.5” telephoto sensor has OIS and AF with improved continuous zoom capabilities at 3.5-5x optical magnification.

This camera setup is capable of 4K video recording with up to 120FPS.

The 8MP selfie camera from last year has been upgraded to 12MP thanks to a new 1/2.9” ExmorRS sensor. It is also capable of 4K video recording with HDR, but it is limited to 30 FPS.

Battery and Pricing

Sony has increased battery capacity from last year’s 4,500 mAh to 5,000 mAh. There is also 30W fast charging support which can fill up a dead battery to 50% in 30 minutes. Sadly, there is no charger in the retail box.

The Sony Xperia IV will go for sale in June for a staggering price of €1,400. It will be available in Black, Grey, and White color options.

Sony Xperia IV Specifications