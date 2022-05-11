WhatsApp is Rolling Out a Chat Filtering Feature

After a series of updates, Meta’s WhatsApp is now planning to introduce the ability to filter chats on standard accounts.

Website WABetaInfo reported that the app is introducing the feature for regular users after successfully launching it for business accounts, last year. The social platform added simple filters for quickly finding certain chats on beta versions of its Android, iOS, and desktop apps.

The feature is now being rolled out slowly to standard accounts in the next update.

WABetaInfo noted that for business accounts, the feature is available within a chat. The feature allows users to sort the chats based on four filters: Unread chats, Contacts, Non-contacts, and Groups. The filter button will always be visible in the chat even when chats and messages are not being searched.

The feature is already available for users who have installed WhatsApp beta UWP 2.2216.4.0 version. It is still under development for standard WhatsApp accounts and will be released in a future update.