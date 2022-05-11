Canon May be Launching Two New Cameras Soon

Contradictory to earlier leaks and reports, the Canon EOS R7 will be arriving at the end of this month.

EOS R7 was expected to be announced in June or July this year, however, a Japanese site now claims that the camera may be launched on May 24. The site also claims that the Canon EOS R10 may also be announced at the same time, along with RF-S lenses.

Another similar rumor was also spotted on Canon Rumors by Tech Radar that mentioned the launch date and unveiled some specs of the EOS R10, a successor to the Canon EOS M5 & Canon EOS M6 Mark II.

The website reports that the EOS R10 will be an entry-level RF mount camera with a 24.2MP APS-C image sensor. While the EOS R7 will likely house a 32.5MP resolution sensor.

The EOS R10 will be capable of burst shots of up to 15 fps with the mechanical shutter and 23fps with the electronic shutter. In contrast, the EOS R7 will have the same top burst speed for the mechanical and 30fps for the electronic one.

Canon EOS R10 is likely to be the affordable option between the two, given that it features a single UHS-II speed SD card slot.

RF-S 18-45mm IS and RF-S 18-150mm IS lenses will accompany the cameras. However, both the cameras will likely come as a bundle with either one or both of the lenses.

AS of recent, Canon has been prioritizing the EOS R series given the ongoing shortage of parts. This is likely to result in the discontinuation of the M series as the RF mount series has been more popular.