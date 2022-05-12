Dutch Head Coach of Pakistan Hockey Team Confident of Beating India in Asia Cup

Pakistan hockey team’s head coach, Siegfried Aikman, has expressed his satisfaction with the competence of the Pakistan team and believes that they can beat India any day.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of training camp ahead of Asia Cup 2022, Aikman said, “India is a strong team regardless of changes they made for Asia Cup but, we have a strengthened squad. We can beat India’s any team any day.”

Pakistan will be participating in the upcoming Asia Cup in Jakarta, Indonesia from May 23 to June 1 while they will be locking horns with India in the 4th match of the Asia Cup on May 23.

While answering a question regarding India’s hockey structure, Aikman said that India has expanded the players’ pool. They are selecting two teams out of 40 players which has helped them to compete strongly at the international level.

“India has strengthened their team by expanding the players’ pool. They have 40 players out of which they make two teams and play regularly. Developing such a system has helped them grow in Hockey and compete strongly at the international level,” he added.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) sent the national side to Europe where they played against Holland, Belgium, and Spain to prepare for Asia Cup with the World Cup qualification in mind which is scheduled next year.

While expressing his expectations from the team, the coach said, “Our first aim is to beat India and then finish in the top four to qualify for the World Cup which is scheduled next year,” he disclosed.