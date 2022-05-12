Infinix Note 12i Launched with 90Hz Screen and 5,000 mAh Battery for $175

Infinix has launched a cheaper version of Note 12 called the Note 12i. It is a direct successor to the Note 11i, but not much of an upgrade. The phone is only available in Kenya for now but should come to Pakistan later.

Design and Display

The screen is a 90Hz IPS LCD sized at 6.82-inches with a 720p resolution. The screen is slightly smaller than the Note 11i and the resolution has dropped from 1080p as well. However, the 90Hz refresh rate is an upgrade over the previous generation’s 60Hz.

Internals and Storage

The phone’s main chipset is MediaTek Helio G85 with 4GB RAM that is expandable by up to 3GB thanks to the virtual RAM feature. Storage capacity has been increased to 128GB and the microSD card slot is still there.

The phone boots Android 12 out of the box with XOS 10.6.

Cameras

The Note 12i brings a new 50MP main sensor which captures more light than the last generation, resulting in brighter photos. This is paired with a 2MP camera and an additional QVGA lens. This camera can record 1080p and 2K videos just like before.

The 8MP selfie camera is a downgrade compared to the vanilla Note 12 and 11i.

Battery and Pricing

The 5,000 mAh battery supports 18W fast charging and a charging brick is included in the box.

The Infinix Note 12i has a starting price of $175 in Kenya.

Infinix Note 12i Specifications