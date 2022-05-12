Remember Haris Sohail? Here’s Why He is Out of Pakistan Cricket

Pakistan’s stylish middle-order batter, Haris Sohail has not participated in competitive cricket since Balochistan’s encounter against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the 10th match of the 2021/22 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

While there was speculation that Haris was ruled out of action after suffering yet another injury, the real story behind his exclusion from the domestic circuit is due to an unsavory incident involving former Balochistan head coach, Faisal Iqbal.

According to sources, Haris and Faisal Iqbal were involved in a physical altercation during the recently concluded Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. The incident was reported to the higher-ups in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) including the chairman, Ramiz Raja.

While Faisal Iqbal was removed from the coaching position soon after, Haris too has not been allowed to take part in any domestic cricket since then. Haris’ inclusion in the next domestic season is still unclear but it is expected that he will be allowed to reintegrate into the set-up.

The 33-year-old has had an inconsistent run in the Pakistan side. Considered one of the most gifted batters in the circuit currently, Haris has been unable to nail down his spot in the national side. A series of injuries, including a knee problem and some bad luck, has resulted in him donning Green Jersey only 72 times.

The batter has showcased his class with the bat in his short international career. He has scored 1,685 runs at an average of 46.80 in ODIs and 847 runs at an average of 32.57 in Test cricket. While his numbers do warrant him a place in the 50-over format, it is likely that his international career has come to an unfortunate end.