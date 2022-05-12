Sindh to Experience Six-Day-Long Severe Heatwave From Today

The prevailing extreme weather conditions in Sindh are set to get even worse as a severe heatwave is set to hit the province today, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned.

According to the latest PMD advisory, the heatwave will last till 17 May. From 12 to 17 May, the daytime temperature in Karachi will remain between 38 °C and 40°C.

ALSO READ Invigilators Unintentionally Leak Matric’s Mathematics Paper in Lahore

Daytime temperatures in Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushahro Feroze, Khairpur, Shikarpur, and Ghotki will remain between 46°C and 48°C.

Daytime temperatures in Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Mirpurkhas, and Umerkot will remain between 43°C and 45°C.

ALSO READ Shoaib Akhtar Finally Reveals Truth About Famous 99 World Cup Incident [Video]

Speaking in this regard, a PMD spokesperson said that the severe heatwave will increase electricity demand and cause stress on water reservoirs, crops, and vegetables.

The spokesperson also recommended the general public avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight till 17 May. He also advised farmers to manage crop water accordingly and requested the general public to use water wisely.