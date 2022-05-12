Invigilators Unintentionally Leak Matric’s Mathematics Paper in Lahore

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore is conducting the annual examination of matriculation these days. The incompetence of BISE Lahore has resulted in the leakage of the final paper of Mathematics at an examination center.

According to reports, the English paper of class 10 was scheduled to be held today. However, the invigilating staff distributed the Mathematics question paper to the students instead of English. The final Mathematics paper is originally scheduled to be held on 14 May.

BISE Lahore jumped into action soon after the error was reported by the invigilating staff. BISE Lahore also arranged the English question paper at a short notice and the paper started after a delay of nearly an hour.

On the other hand, students and parents have raised serious questions over the competency of BISE Lahore to conduct annual examinations with complete transparency.

Meanwhile, Punjab’s Higher Education Department (HED) has taken notice of BISE Lahore’s error. In this regard, secretary HED Punjab has also sought a report from Chairman BISE Lahore.

Secretary HED Punjab has ensured a transparent inquiry into the matter, adding that strict departmental action will be taken against all those found guilty of serious negligence.