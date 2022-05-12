Twitter Users Report Sudden Massive Decrease in Followers

Hundreds of Twitter users have been reporting a massive drop in followers since last night. Many users have also taken to the platform to seek answers from Twitter’s management.

From politicians to journalists and army veterans to activists, numerous high-profile personalities have also reported a sudden decrease in follower count, which ranges from hundreds to several thousand.

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 to Look the Same as Z Flip 3 [Images]

Former Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), Dr. Shahbaz Gill, said that he has lost around 50,000 followers overnight. He also demanded answers from Twitter’s management about the sudden decrease in followers.

میرے 50 ہزار ٹوئیٹر فالورز ایک دم غائب۔ ان کو بھی کوئی مقصود چپڑاسی ٹکر گیا کیا @verified @Twitter @elonmusk — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) May 11, 2022

Sports journalist, Wajahat Kazmi, termed the development as Twitter robbery, adding that he has lost 3,000 followers overnight. Journalists Amnah Jabeen, Maryam Nawaz Khan, and Shiraz Hassan reported that they each have lost 1,000 followers overnight.

Twitter robbery. Lost 3000 followers overnight 😭 — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) May 12, 2022

Oh same 😂 i lost about 1000 followers😂 — Maryam Nawaz (@maryamnawazkhan) May 12, 2022

Seems like I have lost 100+ followers 🚬☕️ — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) May 12, 2022

Another spots journalist, Ihtisham-ul-Haq, said that Twitter will no longer allow bots or fake followers. He suggested everyone check their followers. In case there is a dip, these followers were probably fake or bots.

No more bots or fake followers on Twitter. Check your followers, if decreased last night. Your followers were either fake or They were bots. — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) May 12, 2022

Major (r) Adil Raja penned that everyone has been reporting the same problem since last night, stating that he has lost 12,000 followers in a space of a few hours.

I lost 12K followers in last few hours. Everyone is reporting the same phenomenon. Looks like @Twitter is following the lead of @elonmusk.

Good riddance.#TwitterTakeover — Adil Raja (@soldierspeaks) May 12, 2022

ALSO READ Govt Figures Out How to Avoid Cyberattacks During Cabinet Meetings

Although Twitter has not yet issued an official statement on the issue, the sudden drop in the number of followers appears to be a part of a clean-up exercise by Twitter to remove bots and fake followers from the platform.

Last month, a similar issue was reported after Twitter announced that Elon Musk has agreed to acquire Twitter. However, Twitter later clarified that the decrease in followers was completely organic in nature and the company did not take any measures to remove fake followers and bots from the platform.