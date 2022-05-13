Are Sri Lanka and West Indies Series in Doubt?

There’s less than a month left in the West Indies tour of Pakistan but the Cricket Board is yet to finalize the venue as the security officials have asked the board not to host the series in Rawalpindi due to political uncertainty in the twin cities.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Multan Cricket Stadium might host the series and in this regard, the PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja had sent Director International Cricket, Zakir Khan, and Security Head, Lt Col Asif Mahmood, to the city in order to finalize preparations.

It was also reported that the cricket board has also directed the broadcasters and pitch curators to stay ready for the series in Multan as the series is part of the 2023 ODI World Cup Super League and the PCB chairman wants the series to go ahead as scheduled at any cost.

The three match-match ODI series was part of the West Indies tour in November last year, but the emergence of the COVID-19 cases during the T20Is forced the officials to postpone the series.

On the other hand, Pakistan were set to visit Sri Lanka for a two-Test and three-match ODI series in July but at the request of the Sri Lankan board, the series was limited to only Test matches due to the economic turmoil.

However, PCB is keen to keep a good relationship with Sri Lanka Cricket. the two-match Test series is likely to take place in the window between July 5 and August 9 if the situation in Sri Lanka improves.

It is pertinent to mention here that West Indies have already announced its squad for the series while Pakistan are expected to announce the squad by May 20.