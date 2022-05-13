BetterTogether for Digitization: StormFiber & NayaPay Join Forces to Accelerate Digital Payments

NayaPay, the first eMoney institution in Pakistan, and StormFiber, the largest fiber broadband service provider in the country, have announced their partnership to accelerate digital payments.

StormFiber is one of the fastest growing fiber-optic ISPs with a network spanning across 15 cities and scaling to 25+ cities by the end of the year. The brand is synonymous with ultrafast fiber broadband services to major cities of Pakistan.

NayaPay is an emerging fintech platform empowering underserved consumers and SMBs with better access to financial services.

With its chat-led payments super app, any Pakistani citizen can open a NayaPay wallet on their smartphone in minutes and use the app to make everyday payments, send and receive money, split bills, and much more.

Upon sign up, users are issued a Visa virtual card right on their phone for online purchases on popular international websites such as Amazon, AliExpress, Facebook, and Netflix.

NayaPay users can also order a physical Visa debit card for free to their doorstep and use it to transact with over 100 million merchants across the world.

Both NayaPay and StormFiber aim to be at the forefront of the digitization of Pakistan and this collaboration is an important milestone in that journey.

StormFiber has invested heavily in building a 100% fiber-optic network that brings reliable internet, TV, and phone services to the citizens of the country, while NayaPay is on a mission to make financial services simpler and accessible to millions of Pakistani users.

With this partnership, customers can enjoy a host of StormFiber services from the comfort of their homes through the NayaPay platform, including purchasing new connections, paying monthly bills, lodging support tickets, and downloading tax certificates.

With NayaPay, customers can leave behind the hassle of long queues, missed due dates and paperwork – not to forget the free internet upgrade they can avail every time they pay their StormFiber bill through the NayaPay app.

The addition of NayaPay as a payment partner has opened an avenue of convenience for customers, where they will be able to pay their bills anywhere anytime.