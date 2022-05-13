Legendary Amir Khan Announces Retirement From Boxing

Pakistan-born British boxer, Amir Khan has announced his retirement from boxing after a highly successful career.

While thanking his family, friends, and fans for supporting him during his amazing career, Khan, who held the WBC Silver welterweight title from 2014 to 2016 said on Twitter, said that it is the time to say goodbye to boxing.

“It’s time to hang up my gloves. I feel blessed to have had such an amazing career that has spanned over 27 years. I want to say a heartfelt thanks and to the incredible teams I have worked with and to my family, friends and fans for the love and support they have shown me.”

ALSO READ Azhar Ali Once Again Falls Agonizingly Short of Century in County Cricket [Video]

It’s time to hang up my gloves.

I feel blessed to have had such an amazing career that has spanned over 27 years.

I want to say a heartfelt thanks and to the incredible teams I have worked with and to my family, friends and fans for the love and support they have shown me. pic.twitter.com/VTk0oxVjp2 — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) May 13, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that Amir Khan won a gold medal at the AAU Junior Olympic Games and at the European Student Championships and the World Junior Championships in 2003 and 2004 respectively.

Khan was also nominated for the Best at Sport award at the British Muslim Awards in 2013 while he was awarded Pride of Performance by the President of Pakistan back in 2014.