Azhar Ali Once Again Falls Agonizingly Short of Century in County Cricket [Video]

Pakistan middle-order batter, Azhar Ali, who is representing Worcestershire in the ongoing County Championship 2022, was out of touch at the start of the season, managing to reach double figures only once.

However, the 37-year-old Test cricketer has recently ended a string of low scores with a magnificent knock against Durham and now against Derbyshire. Although he showed glimpses of good form, he failed to get past 100.

In the previous match against Durham which ended in a draw, the Worcestershire batter scored 92 off 224 balls but fell short of his 43rd first-class hundred. His innings included 12 fours while he stitched 195 stands that saved the match against Durham.

In the ongoing match against Derbyshire, Azhar Ali scored 88 runs from 192 balls, adding 187 in 56 overs with Jack Haynes. Azhar became increasingly fluent after completing his second 50 but failed to convert it into a century yet again.

Currently, Worcestershire stands on the sixth spot in the points table in Division 2 of the County Championship as they have won only one out of four games. They lost against Nottinghamshire, while two games ended in a draw.

It is pertinent to mention here that some of Pakistan’s leading cricketers have been in the headlines for their outstanding performances in the ongoing season. The likes of Hasan Ali and Mohammad Abbas are among the leading wicket-takers while Shah Masood is among the leading runs scorer.

Azhar has been an integral part of the Pakistan Test setup since his debut back in 2010. The right-handed batter has so far played 94 matches and has scored 7,021 runs at an average of 43.1. He has also scored 35 half-centuries and 19 hundred including three double centuries.