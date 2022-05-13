Ministry of IT and Telecommunications to Help Sindh Establish IT Board

The federal government is working on making Sindh’s IT department operational, as revealed by sources in the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications (MoITT).

The ministry wants Sindh to have an IT board like Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and had sent a delegation to Karachi to meet officials from the Sindh government in this regard. The three-member delegation had met with the Sindh Information Science and Technology Department and offered full support for the establishment of an Information Technology board in the province.

The ministry has also offered to create a free-of-cost city app for Karachi similar to the one for Islamabad as part of its efforts.

The development took place after the appointment of Sohail Rajput (Federal Secretary MoITT) as Chief Secretary Sindh last month, according to the MoITT. Sources say that Rajput is a seasoned bureaucrat who wants to start IT sector projects in Sindh in accordance with the MoITT, and contacts between the MoITT ministry and the government of sindh intensified after his appointment.

The Federal Minister for IT, Syed Amin Ul Haq, hails from Karachi and is taking a personal interest in launching IT projects in the province. He had previously invited Sindh’s Chief Minister (CM) for the inauguration of IT projects in the province and has been writing letters regarding various projects.

Sources revealed that both he and the CM Sindh are now on the same page after the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) allied with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) in Sindh and the center.