Pakistan to Announce Squad for West Indies Series on 23 May

Thes selection committee will announce the squad for the upcoming series against West Indies on 23 May while the camp will start on May 29 or June 1 in Rawalpindi.

Earlier this week, sources revealed that the squad for the series was expected by 20 May while the touring West Indies have already announced the squad for the series.

Sources have further revealed that the players who are in England will be called up after selection in the team while no player has been called back yet.

While answering a question regarding the venue for the three-match ODI series, the source said that Rawalpindi is still the first option, and if the situation gets worse, Multan will be considered as a backup option.

The source further revealed that the board will adopt a corona-free policy for the series while players and coaching staff won’t have to stay in the bio-bubble environment. They will also be free to interact with each other, and cricket will be played in a normal environment.

However, it was also reported that the selection committee will announce the squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka and Netherlands series on 13 June after the West Indies series.