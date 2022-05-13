Punjab Announces Decision on Early Summer Vacations Amid Severe Heatwave

Punjab’s School Education Department (SED) and Higher Education Department (HED) have rejected reports that claimed that early summer vacations will be announced for schools and colleges amid a severe heatwave in the province.

In a joint statement, SED and HED clarified that media reports suggesting that summer vacations in schools and colleges will start earlier than 1 June are completely fake.

ALSO READ Candidates Forced to Give CSS Exams in Scorching Heat Without Electricity

Students should refrain from wasting their time on fake media reports and focus on their studies as the decision regarding summer vacations in schools and colleges has already been finalized.

Till the commencement of summer vacations, teachers are directed to ensure students remain properly hydrated and any case of heatstroke should be reported immediately to medical authorities, the statement concluded.

ALSO READ Sindh Declares Emergency Due to Severe Heatwave

Earlier this month, SED and HED finalized a two-month-long summer vacation in schools and colleges across the province.

According to the official schedule, all educational institutions in the province will remain closed from June 1 till July 31 and educational activities will resume in the province from August 1.