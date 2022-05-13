Sindh Declares Emergency Due to Severe Heatwave

As Sindh continues to face extreme weather conditions, the provincial Health Department has declared a heatwave emergency at all public hospitals across the province.

In an official statement, the Health Department has ordered members of the medical staff at all government-run healthcare facilities to remain on high alert to deal with any unwanted situation.

The Health Department has also canceled all the leaves of the medical staff and ordered them to report back at the earliest. It has also banned the medical staff from seeking leaves till the end of the heatwave.

The Health Department has also issued directions for the establishment of special wards in all public hospitals across the province. These wards will be equipped with all necessary facilities required to deal with heatstroke cases including electricity backup.

Earlier this week, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had warned of a six-day-long severe heatwave in Sindh from Thursday till Tuesday.

During this period, daytime temperatures in upper Sindh districts will remain between 46°C and 48°C, between 43°C and 45°C in central Sindh districts, and between 38 °C and 40°C in lower Sindh districts.