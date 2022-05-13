Candidates Forced to Give CSS Exams in Scorching Heat Without Electricity

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) started taking the Central Superior Services (CSS) examination 2022 on Thursday as the country faces a severe heatwave.

Despite collecting millions of rupees from applicants on account of admission fees, the FPSC has miserably failed to ensure the provision of an uninterrupted supply of electricity to examination centers across the country.

Many candidates fell unconscious during the first paper on the first day of exams as they were unable to cope with the scorching heat. They spent the rest of the day in the hospital, missing the second paper of the day. Since they have failed the second paper due to being absent, their chances of clearing the CSS exams have already ended.

Candidates have lamented that they spent years preparing for the CSS exams. Unfortunately, FPSC’s incompetence has wasted their years of hard work.

Candidates have criticized FPSC for not taking electricity supply companies on board for the provision of continuous electricity before the commencement of CSS 2022 exams.

Several CSP Officers have also taken to Twitter to highlight the plight of candidates taking CSS 2022 exams. Rai Hamza Ahmed of the 49th Common Training Program (CTP) said that the responsibility of providing all the facilities to candidates lies on FPSC. Zubaria Zahoor of 50th CTP expressed displeasure over FPSC’s state of affairs.

Syed Fazil Bukhari of 46th CTP penned that it was 48°C in Hyderabad on Thursday and candidates were forced to sit in exam halls without electricity. He added that lack of facilities coupled with extreme weather conditions adversely affected the performance of candidates.