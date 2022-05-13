Sindh Suspends CNG Stations for 4 Days

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has, once again, announced the suspension of gas supply to CNG stations across Sindh for 72 hours. According to a recent update, all CNG stations across the province will remain shut from 8 AM on May 13 till 8 AM on May 16.

A spokesperson for the gas utility cited the rapid depletion of gas reserves as a reason for the closure. He highlighted that the closure is a part of gas load management program that the company has implemented to manage the ongoing shortfall. An official notification from the company read:

In compliance with sectoral priority order in force for gas load management, all CNG Stations in Sindh (including those being operating on RLNG), will remain closed.

CNG station owners are none too pleased due to repeated suspensions of gas supply, and the recent price increase is likely to add to their problems. CNG station owners claim that the government’s policies heavily favor Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), which is putting the CNG sector’s well-being in jeopardy.