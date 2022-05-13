These are Top 10 esports Companies According to Forbes

Forbes has released the list of top 10 esports brands in the world with TSM worth $540 million leading the charts. Overall, the top 10 companies are reportedly worth $3.5 billion with an average of $353 million which is an increase of 46% since December 2020.
Here are the top 10 esports according to the latest Forbes list:
1. TSM
TSM is the leading esports brand as its estimated worth is $540 million. Mainly competing in League of Legends and Valorant, TSM grew about 32% since December 2020. Owned by Andy Dinh, the brand’s estimated revenue last year was $56 million.
2. 100 Thieves
100 Thieves’ worth sky-rocketed from $190 million to $460 million with a 142% jump. 100 Thieves participates in Call of Duty, Vanguard, League of Legends, Valorant, and Apex Legends. Its estimated revenue for 2021 is $38 million.
3. Team Liquid
Securing the third spot on the list of most valuable esports teams, Team Liquid is worth $440 million with a 42% growth rate. Its estimated revenue for the last year is $38 million. The team primarily features in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, League of Legends, and Valorant.
4. FaZe Clan
FaZe Clan generated a revenue of about $52.9 million last year to get ranked in the fourth position. Seeing a 31% boost, FaZe Clan has reached a $400 million milestone in terms of worth. Call of Duty, Vanguard, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Valorant are their favorite battlegrounds in esports.
5. Cloud9
Worth $380 million, Cloud 9 makes it to the top 5 of Forbes’ most valuable esports brands. Competing in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, League of Legends, Overwatch, and Valorant, Cloud9 generated $35 million in revenues last year.
6. G2 Esports
Swelling by 94%, G2 Esports is now worth $340 million. Prime competitors of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, League of Legends, and Valorant, G2 esports earned a revenue of about $32 million last year.
7. Fnatic
Being new in the market, Fnatic has done fairly well to be worth $260 million. They generated a revenue of $26 million in 2021 to make it to the list of top esports companies. Fnatic mainly features in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, League of Legends, and Valorant.
8. Gen.G
Gen.G is worth $250 million as it saw a rise of 35% since December 2020. It competes in League of Legends, Overwatch, Valorant, NBA 2K, and PUBG and made an estimated $17 million in revenues last year.
9. NRG
Seeing a considerable jump of 55%, NRG is now worth $240 million. The team generated a revenue of $28 million in 2021 participating primarily in Overwatch and Valorant.
10. T1
Worth $210 million, T1 made it to the Forbes list of most valuable esports companies with a 47% increase in its worth. T1 team competes in many games, however, favorites include League of Legends, Overwatch, and Valorant. In 2021, T1 generated $17 million in terms of revenues.
|Team
|Worth
|Change Since 2020
|TSM
|$540M
|+32%
|100 Thieves
|$460M
|+142%
|Team Liquid
|$440M
|+42%
|FaZe Clan
|$400M
|+31%
|Cloud9
|$380M
|+9%
|G2 Esports
|$340M
|+94%
|Fnatic
|$260M
|N/A
|Gen.G
|$250M
|+35%
|NRG
|$240M
|+55%
|T1
|$220M
|+47%