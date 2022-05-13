Zindigi by JS Bank Presents Future Fest 2022: Pakistan’s Biggest Tech Conference & Expo

Dedicated to using technology to pave the way for the future of Pakistan, Zindigi Future Fest is a 3-day tech festival and expo.

The mega event is bringing together the best of Pakistan’s tech startups, investors, tech professionals, innovators, policymakers, and public and private sector visionaries, combined with performances from top Pakistani artists, scrumptious food, and fun activities.

Presented by Zindigi by JS Bank, the Future Fest 2022 is scheduled to take place on the 13th, 14th, and 15th of May.

This event will be home to 50,000+ attendees, 300+ world-class speakers, 100+ exhibitors, 20+ activities all wrapped up in 4 mega conferences covering 40 industry verticals.

The event is hosting 50+ international guests including the world’s top investors and entrepreneurs, and is sponsored by some of the world’s leading companies for the first time in Pakistan.

These companies include Binance, Epic Games, KuCoin, and more than 200 partners/sponsors including Zindigi by JS Bank, Quixel, Bookme.pk, Lakson Venture Capital, Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited, Google Developers, Payoneer, Careem, Swvl, S&P Global, and McDonald’s, to name a few.

For the first time ever, this event will have a food festival, portable amusement park, tourism center, futuristic experiences as well as networking opportunities to learn from and connect with the country’s top thought leaders and international guests.

The event will be graced by the President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, as the Chief Guest. Future Fest features the biggest lineup of top-tier artists in any event including SomeWhatSuper, Khumariyan, Abdullah Qureshi, Bayaan, Aima Baig, Asim Azhar, Raamis, Hasan Raheem, Young Stunners, and Daniyal Zafar.

Future Fest will be housing 4 conferences simultaneously – Pakistan Ecommerce; Pakistan Developer Conference, presented by Quixel; Startup Grind Pakistan Conference and Freelance Fest 2022.

The first edition of the Pakistan Developer Conference aims to celebrate the thriving software community of Pakistan. The 1st edition of Pakistan Ecommerce Conference is a celebration of the immense talent that exists in Pakistan, from trailblazing startups and entrepreneurs to tech gurus, industry experts and thought leaders.

The 2nd edition of Startup Grind Pakistan conference will also be a part of Future Fest 2022. Startup Grind is the world’s largest community of startups, founders, innovators, and creators. This conference will celebrate the wins of Pakistan’s startup ecosystem and explore the opportunities that are yet to come.

2021 has been an extraordinary year for startups and technology for Pakistan, with startups raising over $350 million in investment. Freelance Fest 2022 is hosting PAFLA, Pakistan’s first showcasing of freelancers.

Don’t miss a chance to listen to how top-tier freelancers have been successful, how they do it, and how you can do it too.

Play your part in shaping the future of tech innovation and entrepreneurship in Pakistan. Don’t miss out on participating in this one-of-a-kind gathering of like-minded individuals, visionaries, and trailblazers.

Join the event on the 13th, 14th, and 15th of May at Fatima Jinnah Park, F-9 Islamabad. Register today at www.futurefest.pk.