Motorola Moto G82 Launched with 120Hz OLED, SD695, and 5000 mAh Battery

Motorola has just launched a competitive mid-range phone that goes up against the likes of the Redmi Note 11, Realme 9, and other popular phones in the market. The Moto G82 ticks all the boxes for a reliable 2022 mid-ranger and keeps the price in a reasonable range as well.

Let’s have a look.

Design and Display

Upfront, the display is a 6.6-inch OLED with 1080p resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It covers 100% of the DCI P3 color gamut and has a centered punch-hole camera at the top with minimal surrounding bezels. The fingerprint sensor doubles as the power button on the side.

Internals and Storage

The phone’s chipset is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 SoC, which goes up against the SD700 series in performance. This will be paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage along with a microSD card slot for expansion.

The phone boots pure Android 12 out of the box.

Cameras

The main camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide camera with a 118-degree FOV, and a 2MP macro lens for close-up shots. This camera is only capable of 1080p video recording since the Snapdragon 695 does not support 4K videos despite being a modern chipset.

The punch-hole selfie camera is a 16MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

The large 5,000 mAh battery has support for 30W fast charging for quick top-ups. Thankfully, the required fast charger is included in the retail box.

The Motorola Moto G82 will be available in Gray and White color options for €329 in Europe. It will also roll out to other markets around the globe over the upcoming weeks.

Motorola Moto G82 Specifications