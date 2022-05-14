Upscale Clifton Restaurant Sealed Over Non Payment of Tax

The officers of the Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) sealed a posh restaurant located in Clifton, Karachi, on account of its consistent non-compliance with the provisions of the Sindh Sales Tax on Services Act 2011 concerning the restaurant’s liability to file prescribed tax returns and payment of tax.

Earlier, SRB had issued several notices to the restaurant requiring it to file its tax returns and to deposit the taxpayers’ money in the Sindh exchequer.

This is a part of the SRB campaign against possible defaults and evasion of taxpayers’ money by the persons who are required to make due compliance in payment of the tax payable by the service providers. SRB would take stern action against such defaulters and non-compliant service providers, SRB added.