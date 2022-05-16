Nayatel Launches Naya TV – Pakistan’s First Live TV Streaming Service Available on Four Different Platforms

Nayatel has launched an on-demand Nationwide Live TV streaming service available on four different platforms with a 1-month Free Trial.

Now you can watch 60+ live TV channels anywhere, anytime with Naya TV.

With the content accessible on mobile phones (Android & iOS), web platforms, and Android TV, Naya TV offers a single user to log in with four concurrent sessions at a time.

It is the first video streaming service from Nayatel which is accessible nationwide, and can be watched over any internet connection (broadband, fiber, Wi-Fi, 3G, or 4G mobile data).

Naya TV offers a 1-month free trial which can be availed upon subscription to any of its packages.

The application provides uninterrupted live 24/7 live TV channels, ranging from hit drama and movie channels, sports, and kids’ entertainment to news, regional, and music channels, with a user-friendly interface that enables you to enjoy your daily viewing experience.

Naya TV comes with multiple subscription packages and an easy online payment method.

Sign up for a free trial right now by clicking here.