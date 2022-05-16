Oppo is Launching a Major Smartphone on May 23

The Reno series is one of the most popular smartphone lineups from Oppo. It consists of some of the best selling phones from the company and is available almost all over the world.

Now the Chinese brand is gearing up to launch the next entry in its Oppo Reno series in China. The Reno 8 family is set to become official on May 23, 2022. Rumor has it that it will feature a new Qualcomm chipset, likely the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, which is set to debut later this week in China. Some models will also feature MediaTek chips.

The Oppo Reno 8 lineup is expected to include the Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and the Reno 8 SE. We already know the specifications for these phones thanks to previous leaks.

Specifications

Reno 8 Pro will come with a 6.7-inch OLED screen with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max SoC along with a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. It will be available in green, gray, and black color options.

The vanilla Reno 8 will have a slightly smaller 6.62-inch E4 OLED panel with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will sport the upcoming Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip and a 4500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Lastly, the Reno 8 SE will have an even smaller 6.43-inch OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. Its chipset will be MediaTek’s Dimensity 1300 and it will have the same 4,500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

All three phones will have a triple camera setup on the back and a 32MP selfie camera. The phones will boot Android 12 with ColorOS on top.