Pakistan Gets its First Online Museum For Vintage Cars

On Saturday, Karachi witnessed the launch of an online museum for classic cars. Owners of various antique cars from across the country were present at the event at the Quaid-e-Azam House Museum.

Among the guests was Karim Chhapra — the owner of Quaid-e-Azam’s 1924 coach-built Rolls Royce Roadster. Chhapra told Dawn that there is a need to promote classic cars in Pakistan, as they are a rich part of the country’s heritage. He stated that:

We the collectors of these cars had even been promised land for the purpose of having a classic cars museum in Karachi, which never happened. So since we don’t have the land, we can at least have an online museum.

Another classic car collector Liaquat Malik stated that Pakistan should actively showcase these historic icons for a positive portrayal of the country and its history.

Shoaib Qureshi, the museum owner, claimed that he conceived this idea two-and-a-half years ago amid the first wave of COVID-19. He explained that:

We often do classic car shows to share our hobby and our beautiful cars with the general public but we wanted a single platform for this purpose where most of our cars could be showcased. This is the first Pakistan online museum for antique cars where we can show the best of these cars in not just our country but also to the world.

The event featured numerous classic icons such as 1930 Cadillac V16, 1926 Renault, 1930 Packard, 1935 Chevrolet Master, 1949 Lincoln Continental V12, 1954 Austin Healey, 1958 Corvette, 1963 Porsche 356, 1966 Aston Martin DB6, and a 1966 Amphicar.