Toyota Drops a Price Hike Bomb On its CBU Car Buyers.

Amid the continued depreciation of the local currency against the US Dollar, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has increased the prices of its Completely Built-Up (CBU) vehicles.

According to recent updates, the company has hiked its CBU prices by up to almost Rs. 2 million. With the exception of Toyota Land Cruiser and LC Prado, the new prices for all CBU imports are as follows:

Models Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Toyota Prius 13,389,000 14,649,000 1,260,000 Toyota Corolla Cross Base Grade 11,179,000 12,249,000 1,070,000 Toyota Corolla Cross Mid Grade 11,959,000 13,099,000 1,140,000 Toyota Corolla Cross High Grade 12,249,000 13,419,000 1,170,000 Toyota Rush G Manual 7,329,000 8,009,000 680,000 Toyota Rush G Automatic 7,619,000 8,329,000 710,000 Toyota Camry 21,329,000 23,319,000 1,990,000

Last week, Toyota increased the price of the all-new Land Cruiser from Rs. 72.5 million to Rs. 80 million, which amounted to an increase of Rs. 7.5 million.

After the recent price hike, Toyota IMC’s CBU cars in particular have become almost unobtainable. However, the government’s primary goal for the auto sector is to discourage CBU imports and promote sales of locally manufactured cars. This implies that all other CBUs are about to meet the same fate as Toyota.