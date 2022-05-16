Toyota Drops a Price Hike Bomb On its CBU Car Buyers.

Amid the continued depreciation of the local currency against the US Dollar, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has increased the prices of its Completely Built-Up (CBU) vehicles.
According to recent updates, the company has hiked its CBU prices by up to almost Rs. 2 million. With the exception of Toyota Land Cruiser and LC Prado, the new prices for all CBU imports are as follows:
|Models
|Old Price (Rs.)
|New Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|Toyota Prius
|13,389,000
|14,649,000
|1,260,000
|Toyota Corolla Cross Base Grade
|11,179,000
|12,249,000
|1,070,000
|Toyota Corolla Cross Mid Grade
|11,959,000
|13,099,000
|1,140,000
|Toyota Corolla Cross High Grade
|12,249,000
|13,419,000
|1,170,000
|Toyota Rush G Manual
|7,329,000
|8,009,000
|680,000
|Toyota Rush G Automatic
|7,619,000
|8,329,000
|710,000
|Toyota Camry
|21,329,000
|23,319,000
|1,990,000
Last week, Toyota increased the price of the all-new Land Cruiser from Rs. 72.5 million to Rs. 80 million, which amounted to an increase of Rs. 7.5 million.
After the recent price hike, Toyota IMC’s CBU cars in particular have become almost unobtainable. However, the government’s primary goal for the auto sector is to discourage CBU imports and promote sales of locally manufactured cars. This implies that all other CBUs are about to meet the same fate as Toyota.