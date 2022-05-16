Students and Parents Demand Early Summer Vacations in Islamabad’s Schools and Colleges

As Islamabad continues to sizzle due to extremely hot weather, students and parents have demanded an early summer vacation from the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

Students have also proposed FDE hold online classes till the commencement of summer vacations in Islamabad, which normally take effect from early June to mid-August.

Speaking with a local news publisher, parents said that they fear for the well-being of young children amid the prevailing hot weather as the doctors have advised the public to stay hydrated during the heatwave.

However, it is extremely difficult to ensure school-going children remain properly hydrated during school time. Therefore, the chances of them suffering heatstroke are very high, they added.

Last week on Friday, Punjab’s School Education Department (SED) and Higher Education Department (HED) rejected similar pleas by students and parents. Both departments clarified that summer vacations in schools and colleges will not start before 1 June.

However, a day later, a young student in Faisalabad died from a heatstroke, prompting the provincial health department to issue a heatwave alert for schools and colleges.