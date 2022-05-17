Changan’s Newest EV Will Take on Tesla Model 3 in China [Images]

Last month, Changan revealed Shenlan SL03 (then known as C385) EV in China. The company will position the compact sedan to rival Tesla Model 3. Changan has jointly developed Shenlan SL03 with Huawei and CATL. Among the trio’s other joint projects are two more EV brands, namely, Avatr and Lumin.

Details

Shenlan SL03 will reportedly have two powertrain options:

The ‘EV’ version has a single electric motor that makes 218 horsepower (hp) and has a range of up to 700 kilometers

The extended range ‘EREV’ variant has a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter petrol engine and an electric motor that produce 258 hp with a range of up to 1,200 km.

Reports add that Shenlan SL03 will also have a Hydrogen Fuel Cell (HFCV) version that will have the same range and power output as the EV but will boast the advantage of quick hydrogen fuel fill-up.

Changan claims that its new EV has a sharp design that allows for a drag coefficient of just 0.230. For perspective, Lucid Air has a class-leading drag coefficient of 0.200. For Shenlan C385 to be this close is quite impressive.

Changan is still keeping the tech features of its EV under wraps, but we know that it will have:

27 different sensors and level-4 autonomous driving support.

A SA8155P Automotive Development Platformcomputer chip from Qualcomm for computers that power the autonomous driving systems.

Being a Tesla Model 3 fighter, Shenlan SL03 will likely be priced tag around $30,000 (Rs. 5.6 million). Although for Chinese car buyers, it will probably be a great value and a smash hit.