Sindh’s Private Schools Allow Parents to Buy Uniform and Stationery From Anywhere

The Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions Sindh (DIRPIS) has banned private schools and colleges from forcing parents and students to buy stationery and uniforms only from selected shops.

According to the latest DIRPIS advisory, principals and administrators of private schools and colleges in Sindh are required to ensure that parents and students are not forced to buy important items from a chosen few shops. Otherwise, strict action will be taken against them.

Instead of directing them to procure essential stationery and other items, private schools and colleges should provide parents and students with a list of books, notebooks, and practical copies, enabling them to buy these items from anywhere.

Besides, DIRPIS has also barred private schools and colleges from collecting bi-monthly, quarterly, and six-month fee from students. DIRPIS has ordered private institutes to collect fees from students on a monthly basis.