Fans Compare Real Madrid’s New Kit With Test Cricket Kit

Spanish football champions, Real Madrid, launched their new all-white home kit for the 2022/23 season much to the amazement of their supporters. While the home kit was appreciated by the fans of the football club, the rest of the sporting world could not help but notice the similarity between their kit and a Test cricket kit.
Real Madrid’s new home kit features a plain white kit with a collar that drew comparisons with Test cricket kits. Netizens took the opportunity to troll arguably the biggest club in world football by sharing pictures of the Test kits.
Have a look at Madrid’s new kit:
🔥 @Benzema x new kit🔥@adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/P1gCr6mrRY
— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) May 16, 2022
⚪🟣 History, tradition and unforgettable moments: it's all in the details.
👕 Discover our new @adidasfootball 2022/23 home jersey, available now!
🛒 https://t.co/7SAcTIYfLU pic.twitter.com/J4mDWoD4bR
— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) May 16, 2022
Check out some of the best replies to the kit reveal:
Benzema looking like he’s gunna bowl for Durham in that kit https://t.co/WZsB6leQJa
— hirstee (@HirsteeSafc) May 17, 2022
Benzema, right arm over the wicket bowling from the Pavilion End https://t.co/X978RzwDoZ
— Parker (@Parkersafc) May 17, 2022
Looks like @Benzema coming out after tea at @HomeOfCricket with @Middlesex_CCC 161/1 with 2 overs left 🤣🙈 #nightwatchman https://t.co/SkBbBLqc6A
— michael (@pboromikky) May 17, 2022
Benzema and Jimmy opening the bowling for England this summer 🏏 https://t.co/UoYLaeqQkF
— Cricket_King (@cricket_king_) May 16, 2022
Looks like he’s about to open the batting for @englandcricket . In fact, he’s probably do a better job. #Cricket #CricketTwitter https://t.co/OpqoPCja8F
— Alex Jones (@jon04161744) May 16, 2022
When you got the role of nightwatchman at 9 but gotta save Real Madrid’s season at 10 https://t.co/pwj4bZlRB6
— The GrandStand Podcast🎙️🇱🇰 (@GrandStandPod) May 16, 2022
County Championship Div 1 winners despite failing to win 3 of their first five https://t.co/BhhhuDiBRW
— William Kedjanyi (@KeejayOV3) May 16, 2022
Real Madrid County Cricket Club https://t.co/tphX6rFomH
— Alex Currie (@alexcurrie1875) May 16, 2022
Spanish champions are on course to register a historic double as the team gears up to face Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final. Madrid has already secured the LaLiga as they have a 12-point lead over Barcelona with just one more match remaining in the season.
Madrid’s striker, Karim Benzema has had an immense season, scoring 44 goals and 15 assists in 44 matches in all competitions. The 34-year-old is the front-runner to bag this year’s Ballon D’or, which will be his first in his 18-year professional career.