50,000+ People Join Zindigi Future Fest in Islamabad: Pakistan’s Largest Technology Expo

Zindigi Future Fest 2022 endeavored to make the 3-day event (13-15 May 2022) Pakistan’s largest tech festival and expo, attended by 50,000 people with 50+ foreign guests and 300+ local speakers at 4 conferences.

Future Fest was supported by the world’s leading companies for the first time in Pakistan including Binance, Epic Games, KuCoin, BitOasis, BSV Blockchain, PubG, Microsoft, Google Developers, Turing, and 120+ companies including Bank Islami, Lakson VC, Graana, and Imarat Group.

The event reached more than 10 million people across all digital channels.

The President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, inaugurated the Zindigi Future Fest 2022. During his address at the inauguration, he stressed that Pakistan’s technology sector could prove to be “the shortest path to development” for the country.

Founder of the Future Fest, Arzish Azam, explained his vision to promote technology as the path to Pakistan’s economic growth. The President appreciated the event for progressing technological growth in the country.

The event was attended by representatives of public, private, and tech communities, including Finance Minister Miftah Ismail; Deputy Governor (Acting) State Bank Dr. Murtaza Syed; Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik; Chief Operating Officer JS Bank Imran Haleem Shaik, and others.

Dr. Murtaza said that such events were the need of the time and the Finance Minister promised to engage participants of Future Fest for feedback for the upcoming budget, promising a rationalization of taxes as well as reducing taxes to zero in the days ahead.

Global non-profit Endeavor announced the launch of its 40th office, in Pakistan, providing a global support system for high-growth Pakistani founders.

Co-founder of Careem, Mudassir Sheikha, said, “Endeavor’s global network and unparalleled support will help entrepreneurs in Pakistan learn from others, scale locally, expand globally, and ultimately increase their impact.”

Add. DC (General) Rana Waqas Anwar participated in the event as a speaker and committed complete support for this activity to be hosted in the city of Islamabad.

Zindagi Future Fest 2022 featured 4 conferences – Ecommerce; Developer; Startup Grind and Freelance; featuring sessions on 40+ topics including Blockchain, Crypto, Web3, Metaverse, Fintech, Agri-tech, and much more.

Entertainment at the event was showcased by music powerhouses including Young Stunners, Hasan Raheem, Danyal Zafar, SomewhatSuper, Asim Azhar, Aima Baig, Abdullah Qureshi, Bayaan, Khumariyaan, and more.