Asim Ahmed Among IRS Officers Being Promoted To Grade 22

The high-powered selection board on Wednesday considered senior civil servants of different cadres and approved promotion of some of them, including Inland Revenue Service (IRS) officers Asim Ahmed, Amir Ali Khan Talpur, and Dr. Faiz Illahi Memon in BS-22. Asim was appointed as the new chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) last month.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the high-powered selection board meeting for the promotion of officers from grade 21 to grade 22.

ALSO READ Govt Appoints Asim Ahmad as New Chairman FBR

The meeting considered and cleared officers belonging to Pakistan Administrative Service Foreign Service of Pakistan, Pakistan Customs Service, Inland Revenue Service, Pakistan Railways (C&T) Group, Information Group, Commerce and Trade Group, Military Land and Cantonment Group, and Intelligence Bureau, for promotion to grade 22.

Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) officers cleared for promotion included Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah, Dr. Rashid Mansoor, Dr. Ismet Tahira, Mrs. Bushra Aman, Zulifiqiar Haider Khan, Naveed Allauddin, Hamid Yaqoob, Dr. Iftikhar Ali Shalwani, Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Farhan Ariz Khawaja, Dr. Fakhar-e-Alam Irfan, Capt (R) Saif Anjum, Dr. Muhammad Usman Chachar, Aizaz Aslam Dar, Naveed Ahmad Shaikh, Ms. Sarah Saeed, Jawad Paul, and Imdad Ullah Bosal

Foreign Service of Pakistan (FSP) officials included Mazhar Javed, Sardar Shuja Alam, and Babar Amin. Pakistan Customs Service (PCS) officials included Mrs. Suraiya Ahmed Butt and Dr. Ahmad Mujtaba Memon.

ALSO READ FBR Chairman Presents Initial Sketch of Budget Proposals to Finance Minister

Pakistan Railways Zafar Zaman Ranjha, Information Group’s Saeed Javed, Commerce, and Trade Group’s Syed Rafeo Bashir Shah, Military Land and Cantonments Group’s Muhammad Naeem Jan Khan, Intelligence Bureau’s Fuad Asadullah Khan were also promoted.

The selection board will reconvene tomorrow (Thursday) to consider the promotion of officers relating to the remaining cadres.