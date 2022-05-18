Govt to Double the Regulatory Duty on Import of Mobile Phones

The government is considering to double the regulatory duty on the import of mobile phones to stabilize Pakistan’s worsening balance of payment condition. The new duties will vary between Rs. 6,000 to Rs. 44,000 on the import of a single device, according to sources. Five slabs of tax are outlined for the duty structure.

The mobile set of Rs. 3000 on valuation of $ 30-100 the duty is proposed at Rs. 6ooo, the mobile set of Rs. 7500 on valuation of $ 101-200 the duty is proposed at Rs. 15ooo, on the mobile set of Rs. 11000 on valuation of $ 201-350 the duty is proposed at Rs. 22ooo, on the mobile set of Rs. 15000 on valuation of $ 351-500 the duty is proposed at Rs. 30,ooo, on the mobile set of Rs. 22000 on valuation of above $ 500 the duty is proposed at Rs. 44,ooo.

It is also considering to increase regulatory duty on several other goods to divert the financial crisis that is being predicted by many economists. Regulatory duty on machinery would also be increased by 10 percent and the duty on home appliances has been increased to 50 percent.

ALSO READ Govt Forms Committee to Amend NAB Laws

Additionally, an increase of 30 percent would also be imposed on the import of power generation machinery along with an increase of 10 percent in the import of steel products, and regulatory duty on ceramics would also be increased by 40 percent.