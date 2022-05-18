Legendary English Fast Bowler Labels Shaheen Afridi As Future Pakistan Captain

Former English cricketer, Darren Gough, heaped praise on Pakistan’s left-arm pacer, Shaheen Afridi, and said that he is very talented and energetic, and his thirst for success and captaincy skills are brilliant.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Cricket Pakistan, Gough said, “Shaheen Afridi is a terrific talent, he is hungry for success, he is very energetic, he enjoyed being captain of the Qalandars.”

Darren Gough, who is also the Managing Director of Cricket for Yorkshire, is currently in Pakistan for monitoring the talent hunt program for Lahore Qalandars. He also appreciated the players coming from all across the country for just one day of trials.

While appreciating the 22-year pacer, who led Lahore Qalandars to the Pakistan Super League victory, Gough predicted, “I think he led them very well with loads of enthusiasm, he is definitely the future Pakistan captain.”

Shaheen has shown his ability as a player and as a captain in the Pakistan Super League this year. He was the leading wicket-taker in the season and also led the franchise to its maiden PSL trophy after seven years.

Shaheen has been an integral part of the national setup across formats since his debut back in 2018. The fiery pacer has played 24 Tests, 30 ODIs, and 40 T20Is while taking 95, 59, and 47 wickets respectively.

He was named in ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year, and ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year for the year 2021, and won the Sir Garfield Sobers for the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year.