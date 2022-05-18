PCB Announces Women’s Squad With New Faces for Sri Lanka Series

Uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Gull Feroza and leg-spinner Tuba Hassan have been included in the Pakistan women’s T20I squad for the three-match series against Sri Lanka that will be played at the Southend Club, Karachi from Tuesday 24 May.

ALSO READ PCB Invites Fans to Design New Kit for Pakistan Cricket Team

Uncapped batter Sadaf Shamas has been included in the ODI squad while Gull Feroza who hails from Multan has also earned a spot in the 15-member 50-over matches squad.

Chief Selector Asmavia Iqbal finalized the squad in consultation with the head coach David Hemp and captain Bismah Maroof.

The performances of the pre-series camp participants that was staged at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre, National Stadium, and Southend Club from 9 May were taken into consideration. Form, fitness, and past performances were also considered in the selection process.

Bismah, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, and Fatima Sana who appeared in the FairBreak Invitational T20 event in Dubai have returned to Karachi and will take part in the three-day pre-series training from Saturday, 21 May.

The three T20Is will be played on 24, 26, and 28 May. The ODIs that are a part of the ICC Women’s Championship will be staged on 1, 3, and 5 June.

ALSO READ Mohammad Yousuf Says He’s Never Seen Anyone in Better Form Than Shan Masood

ODI Squad

Bismah Maroof (c) Aiman Anwar Aliya Riaz Anam Amin Diana Baig Fatima Sana Ghulam Fatima Gull Feroza Muneeba Ali Siddiqui Nida Dar Omaima Sohail Sadaf Shamas Sadia Iqbal Sidra Amin Sidra Nawaz

T20I Squad