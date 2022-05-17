PCB Invites Fans to Design New Kit for Pakistan Cricket Team

PCB has given fans the opportunity to design the new kit for Team Pakistan. Fans with artistic skills from all around the world can send their designs to PCB online by 25th May.

PCB has taken this step to enhance fans’ involvement in cricket as well as upgrade the kit design with new ideas. Fans with an interest in art and designing have the opportunity to dress Team Pakistan in their own style. PCB has invited the fans to create a unique look for the kit for the years 2022-23.

The national jersey should represent Pakistani colors and culture in a unique style. PCB is looking for a meaningful yet stylish look for Green Shirts. Fans can submit their entries online till the 25th of May. PCB will choose the best-looking design as the official jersey of Pakistan.

📢 Calling all creative minds 📢 Submit your kit designs for the year 2022-2023 for all formats, which reflect the essence of Pakistani identity 🇵🇰 🤩 The deadline for submission is 25th May 2022. Read more details here ➡️ https://t.co/MRfOJ7Ordo pic.twitter.com/Yhn05amgEF — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) May 17, 2022

Team Pakistan is currently seeing a break in cricket before the home series against West Indies starting in June.