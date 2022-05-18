SESSI and NADRA Sign Contract for Benazir Mazdur Card Project

Sindh Employee Social Security Institute (SESSI) and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Wednesday signed a contract for issuing Benazir Mazdur Card for the private sector employees working in Sindh.

Minister for Labour & Human Resources Department and Chairman Governing Body SESSI Saeed Ghani along with a delegation a held meeting with NADRA Chairman Tariq Malik at NADRA Headquarters. NADRA Chairman briefed the minister on the project and discussed the operational aspects and bottlenecks of the project.

ALSO READ Govt Approves Rs. 684 Million Technical Grant for NADRA

He assured the minister that NADRA is poised to create a robust solution that will ensure the verification and authentication of the application process with verified citizens’ national data. It will also develop and deploy a centralized database of workers, he added.

Ghani lauded the efforts of NADRA for developing and deploying the web portal/ profiling system for the registration of employers and employees. He assured his full support in the implementation and completion of the project that will benefit the genuine laborers/employees working in different factories and industrial units across Sindh province.

He said that with the provision of the Benazir Mazdur Card more than a million workers will be entitled to receive free health cover, education, pension, and housing. He added that the Sindh government has also decided to expand the scope of the Benazir Mazdur Card by including self-employed workers in the social welfare net.

ALSO READ Sindh Declares Emergency Due to Severe Heatwave

It is pertinent to mention that NADRA has been mandated to design a secure and valid document and profiling system for workers replacing manual/paper-based cards with a digitized smart card along with registration of genuine laborers/employees working in different factories and industrial units across Sindh province.

Through this project, NADRA will now enable SESSI for biometric verification of employees along with the dependent/family validation. The data will be hosted centrally at NADRA HQ Islamabad. Currently, the project is operational at seven sites and three more sites will be made operational in the near future.