Shell Helix Announces Two SUV Winners

Shell announced two SUV winners at a recent ceremony which was held at Shell House, Karachi.

Ahad Raza Mir, the face of the brand, was also present and was seen congratulating and appreciating the winners. A number of other prizes were also distributed amongst the participants.

Over the years, Shell Helix has been a popular option among vehicle enthusiasts. In order to reward its customers, the brand ran a promotional campaign where it gave customers a chance to win two SUVs, among other things.

The way to enter the competition was through the Shell Helix pack. Those who get their Shell Helix HX-6, HX-7, and Ultra K Variants from High Street and Shell retail stations enjoyed a higher probability of winning the prize.

Countless entries were sent and the two lucky SUV winners were announced to be Inam Qurban Ali and Shafiullah Shiekh.

One of the SUV winners, Shafiullah Shiekh from Karachi, exclaimed, “Shell Pakistan has made my dream come true. My family cannot wait to have my SUV home. I have been a regular customer of Shell Helix which has always added tremendous value and quality to my drive. I would recommend others to give it a try, after which I assure you there will be no switching back.”

The second SUV winner, Inam Qurban Ali from Peshawer, said, “At the moment, I am in disbelief and surprise at my big win. Shell Helix has always kept my car running like a new machine. I am extremely grateful to Shell for this overwhelming gesture.”

Shell has always aimed to serve their customers with the best products and services. The brand gives utmost importance to customer care and satisfaction, and the competition was a way of showing care for its loyal customers.