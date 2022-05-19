3 of World’s Top 5 Hottest Cities Today are in Pakistan

The prevailing hot weather conditions across the country refuse to subside as four out of the world’s top fifteen hottest cities today are in Pakistan, with three of them being in the top five.

At the time of writing, Jacobabad, Rohri, and Sibi are among the top five hottest cities in the world today. Whereas, Pad Idan, a small town in Sindh’s Naushahro Feroze district, is among the top fifteen hottest places on earth as well.

According to details, Jacobabad has recorded 48°C and is the hottest city in the world right now. Rohri has recorded 47°C and is the third hottest place on earth today.

Moreover, Sibi has recorded 46.5°C and is the fifth hottest city in the world today. Pad Idan has recorded 45.5°C and is the joint thirteenth hottest place on earth right now.

Along with three Pakistani cities, Bandar-e-Dayyer (Iran) and Matam (Senegal) make up the top five list of the hottest places on earth. The former has recorded 47°C and is the second hottest place while the latter has recorded 46.7°C and is the fourth hottest place.

Let’s have a look at the top fifteen hottest places on earth today: