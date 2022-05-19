ICC Makes a Huge Blunder in World Test Championship Points Table

The official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC) has made a huge blunder regarding the points table of the ongoing World Test Championship.

The points table is displaying incorrect information regarding the draws and losses of each team. According to the table uploaded by the ICC, the draws and losses columns are swapped which has an effect on the total points percentage of the teams.

Australia, the current leaders in the points table, have played a total of 8 matches in the competition so far, having won 5 and drawn 3. But, according to the points table uploaded by ICC, Australia have won 5 and lost 3 while having zero draws. Despite the blunder, Australia’s percentage of points is displayed correctly.

Similarly, the rest of the points table displays the same error with the draws and losses column swapped for all of the teams partaking in the competition.

Check out the image below:

Here is the official WTC points table: (as of 19 May 2022)

Team Matches Wins Draws Losses Points Percentage of Points Series Penalty Australia 8 5 3 0 72 75.00 2 0 South Africa 7 5 0 2 60 71.42 3 0 India 12 6 2 3 77 58.33 4 -3 Pakistan 7 3 2 2 44 52.38 3 0 Sri Lanka 4 2 0 2 24 50.00 2 0 New Zealand 6 2 1 3 28 38.88 3 0 West Indies 7 2 2 3 30 35.71 3 -2 Bangladesh 6 1 0 5 12 16.66 3 0 England 13 1 4 7 18 12.50 3 -10

According to the points distribution, a team is awarded 12 points for a win, 6 points for a tie, 4 points for a draw, and 0 points for a loss. The teams are ranked according to the percentage of points accumulated after each match.

A team is awarded 100 percent of points for a win, 50 percent points for a tie, 33.33 percent of points for a draw, and 0 for a loss. A team is also penalized for slow-over rates and one championship point is deducted for each over short.