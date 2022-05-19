HEC-Funded Consortium to Launch Incubation Centers Across Pakistan

The soft launch of the Higher Education Commission (HEC)-funded Sindh consortium of universities was held on Wednesday, according to a press release.

The consortium was set up in April 2022 by the Institute of Business Management (IoBM) to establish Business Incubation Centers (BICs) to help the country achieve its goals of sustainability and livelihood and become a seat of learning for the same.

It is led by the Mehran University of Engineering & Technology (MUET) and includes Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) and Dawood University of Engineering & Technology (DUET) as members.

“The consortium, recognized by the HEC, will offer capacity-building training programs, and mentorship, and establish industry linkages to startups selected by BICs of the four respective member universities. Furthermore, it allows the startups to share resources, information, and talent and hence, ensures that each university has both access and potential to support sustainable startups and better private and public opportunities,” the presser said.

It said that the IoBM is the only private sector university in Sindh to have taken part in the initiative.

“The consortium will begin its recruitment drive soon, for its new cohort across Sindh and Pakistan. Under the auspices of HEC, the consortium is also happy to announce the Sindh Consortium Grant Challenge for student startups of the partner universities,” it further said.

Potential startups from MUET, IoBM, SMIU, and DUET, which meet the grant challenge criteria are invited to apply before 31 May. The selected startups will be incubated in the new Cohort Incubation Program 2022 by IoBM’s Shahjehan S Karim Incubation Center (SSKIC).