Here’s the Complete List of Imported Items that Pakistan has Banned

The government has banned the import of non-essential and luxury items to stabilize the fast depleting foreign exchange reserves and rising import bill.

The announcement was made by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb at a news conference in Islamabad on Thursday.

Automobiles and mobile phones are among the notable products whose import has been banned. The complete list of items includes:

Mobile Phones Home Appliances Fruits and Dry Fruits (except from Afghanistan) Crockery Private Weapons & Ammunition Shoes Chandeliers & Lighting (except Energy Savers) Headphones & Loudspeakers Sauces, Ketchup etc. Doors and Window Frames Travelling Bags and Suitcases Sanitary ware Fish & Frozen Fish Carpets (except from Afghanistan) Preserved Fruits Tissue Paper Furniture Shampoos Automobiles Confectionary Luxury mattresses & sleeping bags Jams & Jelly Cornflakes Bathroom ware / Toiletries Heaters / Blowers Sunglasses Kitchen ware Aerated water Frozen Meat Juices Pasta etc. Ice cream Cigarettes Shaving Goods Luxury Leather Apparel Musical Instruments Saloon items like hair dryers etc. Chocolates

The minister said that the government is working on an emergency fiscal and economic management plan with an annual impact of $6 billion.

She said that the steps taken by the government will also help reduce the growing current account deficit. She added that the key objective of these measures is to reduce the country’s reliance on imports and introduce an export-oriented policy to promote the local industry in the country.

The minister announced that the government is preparing a plan to promote local manufacturers so that employment opportunities are generated.