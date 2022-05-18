Govt Bans Imports of Non-Essential and Luxury Items

The government has decided to ban the imports of some non-essential and luxury items. The decision is taken by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while chairing a meeting on Pakistan’s current economic condition.

He was quoted as saying that the spending of valuable foreign exchange would not be wasted on unnecessary and luxury items and explained that these strict measures by the government are in response to the country’s rising import bill, inflating trade deficit, and continuous devaluation of the rupee.

Sources told ProPakistani that the Ministry of Finance has been asked to slash import bills by $500-600 million a month. It is working out the details in consultation with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Ministry of Commerce, and they are considering banning the import of some items while increasing the tax rates on others.

It was proposed in the meeting to raise the levy by 50 percent on tiles, besides a 10percent increase in duty on imported machinery and a 50 percent increase in duty on household goods imports. Other items would also face higher levy and import duty in coming days.

Pakistan’s overall import bill in the first 10 months of the current fiscal year was reported at $65.53 billion — a 46.51 percent increase from the $44.73 billion in the same period last year.