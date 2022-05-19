Pakistan Attaches Great Importance to its Relationship With EU: PM

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relationship with the European Union (EU) and reiterated his desire to intensify its bilateral cooperative ties with the EU member states.

The premier received a telephone call from the President of the European Union Council, Charles Michel, on Thursday.

ALSO READ DG National Information Technology Board Gets Another Term in Office

Recalling his earlier conversation with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, PM Sharif expressed his satisfaction with the current trajectory of the Pakistan-EU bilateral exchanges and growing cooperation.

He reiterated the details of Pakistan’s long-standing and highly fruitful economic and trade cooperation with the EU, including through the application of the Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP) Plus facility, which had enabled the enhancement of Pakistan’s trade with the EU.

The PM also spoke of his confidence that the Pakistan-EU Strategic Engagement Plan, which was an important mechanism between Pakistan and the EU, would help to deepen bilateral engagement between both sides, especially in the realms of trade, development, and climate change.

Furthermore, he stressed the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and highlighted the importance and urgency of efforts to avert humanitarian and economic crises in the country.

ALSO READ PEC Partners With ABAD to Create Opportunities for Engineering Students

The premier also highlighted the serious situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Underlining Pakistan’s commitment to promoting peace in the region and with India, he stressed that a peaceful resolution to the long-standing Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people, is indispensable for sustainable peace and security in South Asia.

PM Sharif also invited the President of the EU Council to visit Pakistan soon.