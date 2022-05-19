PHF to Hold Countrywide Trials Next Week for Junior Hockey World Cup

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced countrywide junior hockey trials to unearth young talented hockey players and create a pathway for them to represent the national team. The decision to hold the junior hockey trials has been taken to begin preparations for next year’s junior hockey world cup.

The countrywide trials will be held in three phases and have been divided into three regions.

The first phase of the trial will commence on 22 May at Lala Musa Hockey Stadium in Quetta while Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium in Karachi will be the venue for the trials on 23 May. Olympian Kaleemullah Khan and Olympian Ayaz Mahmood will head the selection committee for the first phase trials.

The second phase of trials will be for the players from Punjab. The trials will be held on 24 May and 25 May at National Hockey Stadium Lahore under the supervision of the Chairman Selection Committee, Olympian Manzoor Hussain Jr. Other former hockey stars will also be a part of the selection committee.

The final phase of the trials will be held for players from Islamabad, KPK, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu, and Kashmir. The trials will be held on 26 May at National Hockey Stadium Lahore.

The players attending the trials are instructed to bring their original Family Registration Certificate (FRC), B-form, and CNIC. Only players born on or after 1 January 2002, will be allowed to take part in the trials.