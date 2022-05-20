All You Need to Know About HEC’s Textbook Writing Support Program

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has launched the Textbook Writing Support Program (TWSP) to increase the country’s research and development competitiveness and to establish a strong team of writers by expanding the authorship cadre.

Who Can Write a Textbook?

The interested candidates who wish the join the TWSP must have at least three years of experience teaching (graduate/undergraduate level at HEC-recognized public/private universities/institutes across the country) the course for which he/she wishes to produce a textbook, the HEC said in a statement.

What Topics Can be Covered?

The authors should be able to write on a variety of topics in emerging fields such as Information Technology, Robotics, and Biotechnology, as well as Basic Sciences, Social Sciences, Management Sciences, Behavioral Sciences, Arts and Humanities, Agriculture, Engineering, and Health Sciences (except Islamic Studies, Pakistan Studies, Languages, and History).

HEC-Approved Publishers

Authors who match the eligibility criteria may have their textbook published by the following publishers:

Taylor & Francis

McGraw Hill

Pearson

Oxford University Press

Deadline for Submission of Textbooks

The textbooks will be reviewed by a panel of experts. The HEC will start receiving the published textbooks with the required documents from 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2023.

“HEC’s TWSP aims to provide an opportunity to the faculty members working in HEC-recognized public and private sector universities and degree awarding institutes of Pakistan to increase their writing skills. Under this program, faculty members are extended financial assistance for the writing of their research in the shape of textbooks for undergraduate and graduate levels,” the press release said.

The Objectives of TWSP

In addition, the flowing objectives will also be achieved: