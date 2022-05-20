All You Need to Know About HEC’s Textbook Writing Support Program

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has launched the Textbook Writing Support Program (TWSP) to increase the country’s research and development competitiveness and to establish a strong team of writers by expanding the authorship cadre.
Who Can Write a Textbook?
The interested candidates who wish the join the TWSP must have at least three years of experience teaching (graduate/undergraduate level at HEC-recognized public/private universities/institutes across the country) the course for which he/she wishes to produce a textbook, the HEC said in a statement.
𝗧𝗲𝘅𝘁𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝗪𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗺𝗲 (𝗧𝗪𝗦𝗣)
For detailed guidelines, please visit https://t.co/LhnNNETiys pic.twitter.com/9mMOOdMnIA
— HEC Pakistan (@hecpkofficial) May 17, 2022
What Topics Can be Covered?
The authors should be able to write on a variety of topics in emerging fields such as Information Technology, Robotics, and Biotechnology, as well as Basic Sciences, Social Sciences, Management Sciences, Behavioral Sciences, Arts and Humanities, Agriculture, Engineering, and Health Sciences (except Islamic Studies, Pakistan Studies, Languages, and History).
HEC-Approved Publishers
Authors who match the eligibility criteria may have their textbook published by the following publishers:
- Taylor & Francis
- McGraw Hill
- Pearson
- Oxford University Press
Deadline for Submission of Textbooks
The textbooks will be reviewed by a panel of experts. The HEC will start receiving the published textbooks with the required documents from 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2023.
“HEC’s TWSP aims to provide an opportunity to the faculty members working in HEC-recognized public and private sector universities and degree awarding institutes of Pakistan to increase their writing skills. Under this program, faculty members are extended financial assistance for the writing of their research in the shape of textbooks for undergraduate and graduate levels,” the press release said.
The Objectives of TWSP
In addition, the flowing objectives will also be achieved:
- To develop a world-class academic publishing industry in Pakistan, with a special focus on the textbook publishing industry.
- To bring the work of national scholars to international attention.
- To develop high standards of quality control in academic publishing and popularize them among students as well as faculty members.
- To provide necessary facilitation to local authors to establish effective networks with the publishing partners for textbook development and publishing.
- To encourage and promote book writing culture based on local experience and information.
- To build the capacity of faculty members in the publishing domain.