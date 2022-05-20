CPPA Seeks Electricity Tariff Hike of Rs. 4.05 Per Unit for April

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has requested an increase of Rs. 4.05 per unit in the electricity tariffs of the former Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Distribution Companies (DISCOs) for April 2022 under the monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

The CPPA said in its petition to the National Electric Power Regulator Authority (NEPRA) that an increase of Rs. 4.0554 per unit is required for April since the reference fuel charges for March were estimated at Rs. 6.6087 per unit.

The NEPRA will hold a public hearing on 31 May to seek justification from the officials of the CPPA and the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) on the petition.

It is estimated that power consumers will be burdened with Rs. 59 billion if the raise is allowed to be implemented.

As per the data submitted to the NEPRA, hydel generation was recorded at 2,404 GWh in April and constituted 18.55 percent of the total generation in the entire month. Power generation from coal-fired power plants was 2,168.93 GWh and constituted 16.74 of the total generation at a rate of Rs. 14.33 per unit.

Electricity generation from High Speed Diesel (HSD) was 58.49 GWh, which made for 0.45 percent of the total generation, while the generation from Furnace Oil (FO) was 1,564.11 GWh, which contributed 12.07 percent of the total generation at Rs. 28.19 per unit.

Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was 1276.57 GWh at Rs. 8.38 per unit and constituted 9.8 percent, and the generation from RLNG was 2,516.85 GWh, which was 19.42 percent of the total generation at Rs. 16.43 per unit.

Electricity generation from nuclear sources was 2,251.19 GWh at Rs. 1.01 per unit, 17.37 percent of the total generation, and the electricity imported from Iran was 51.95 GWh at Rs. 17.63 per unit.

Power generation from different sources (mixed) was 9.38 GWh at a price of Rs. 4.43 per unit, and its generation from bagasse was recorded at 106.5 GWh, the price of which has been calculated at Rs. 5.9822 per unit.

Energy generated from wind was recorded at 464.78 GWh, which was 3.59 percent of the total generation; and the solar energy generated was 87.31 GWh, which was 0.67 percent of the total generation in April 2022.

According to the CCPA data, the net electricity delivered to the DISCOs in April was 12,556.37 at a rate of Rs. 10.66 per unit, the total price of which was Rs. 133.903 billion.